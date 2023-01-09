Eastbourne Hospital Radio engineer's service recognised with special prize

This year, the award was given to Mark Abbott, the station's engineer, for many years of exceptional service much of it alone.
The presentation was made last Thursday in the Lansdowne Hotel at a meeting of executive members of Eastbourne Hospital Radio, Radio DGH.
Mark Abbott could not recall when he joined the station as engineer but does know that he would appreciate another telephone or radio project engineer to assist.
He said: "Former military members of the Royal Signals Regiments with the necessary skills are ideal."
Radio DGH is a voluntary organisation entirely dependant on donations and volunteers to keep the Eastbourne Hospital Radio broadcasting.
To volunteer email [email protected] or phone 0300 131 5900 to leave your contact details.