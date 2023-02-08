Eastbourne Indie band secure BBC Introducing live session

Emerging local Indie band, The Veltmans, have been invited to perform live on air for BBC Radio Sussex.

The Veltmans

The band will perform four tracks live on Melita Dennett’s weekly BBC Introducing show on February 9. The show airs weekly on Thursday evenings at 8pm.This live session follows the first radio play of their debut single, ‘Peers’ earlier this month.

The single, recorded in Bad Habit studios, Eastbourne was released in September 2022.The track has accrued nearly 6,000 streams on Spotify and become a favourite of the band’s growing following at gigs. The band are all mates from Eastbourne’s Old Town and attract a large following from the Eastbourne skateboarding scene.

The Veltmans’ sound is reminiscent of 2000’s indie artists: Artic Monkeys, Bombay Bicycle Club and Jamie T. The songs are joyous and melodic with raucous bluesy guitar riffs and an energy that sees plenty of movement at live gigs. The band sold out 2 shows in the town’s underground theatre late Summer 2022 and last month, head-lined a sell-out gig at The Underground Theatre with an eclectic line-up of Hip-Hop and Indie artists.

Release of an EP is imminent. The Veltmans will be playing in the Eastbourne Musical Collective showcase at Eastbourne town hall as part of the town’s new ‘Green Light’ music festival on Thursday February 23. Tickets for the event are selling fast / available from:https://www.visiteastbournetickets.co.uk

The Veltmans are proud to be part of Eastbourne Music Collective.