Eastbourne International Singing Competition returns

The inaugural Eastbourne International Singing Competition 2024 attracted applications from more than 100 young professional classical singers from 30 different countries – on the back of which success the competition returns for 2025.

Chris Dixon, founder and director, confirmed the Eastbourne International Singing Competition 2025 will take place from Thursday, May 29-Sunday, June 1 at Eastbourne's Birley Centre. Tickets are now available from www.ebisc.co.uk and cost from £20 (adults) and from £10 (under-16s).

“60 of the world's top young classical singers will perform live in the Birley Centre in the hope of winning the coveted Eastbourne Trophy. Due to a large number of applicants, this year's competition will feature a first round, a semi-final round and a final round. Please do come to hear your favourite opera arias and classical songs. The competition is suitable for both seasoned opera-goers and for audience members who may be witnessing live classical singing for the first time.

“A pop-up cafe in the Birley Centre art-gallery will serve tea, coffee, cakes, sandwiches and snacks at competitive prices throughout the four days of competition. On May 31 and June 1, a string quartet from the Royal College of Music will play live in our cafe.

“Situated 150m from Eastbourne's famous seafront, this event offers a unique opportunity to experience classical music of the highest quality whilst enjoying a wonderful weekend by the sea!

“We have negotiated special rates with many of our hotel partners for ticket-holders of The Eastbourne International Singing Competition 2025, allowing you to holiday on the sunshine coast for less!

“We are extremely grateful to both the Richard Lewis/Jean Shanks Trust and Sussex Opera and Ballet Society for their generous support. The Eastbourne International Singing Competition 2025 is a wonderful opportunity to see and hear the global opera stars of tomorrow, at a ticket-price far lower than you would expect. We are incredibly lucky to have this new, world-class event here in Eastbourne. Please do come and experience it for yourself. Will you agree with the adjudicators' decisions?”

The Eastbourne International Singing Competition 2025 runs from Thursday, May 29-Sunday June 1 at The Birley Centre, 4 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4EF.

The Eastbourne International Singing Competition is open to classical singers and piano accompanists aged between 19 and 32 on May 29 2025.

Applicants who are accepted into the first round will perform a varied programme of ten-12 minutes, accompanied on the Steinway grand piano. Three staff pianists will be available and competitors may also bring their own accompanist.

Both first, semi-final and final rounds will be held in front of a live audience and a panel of four adjudicators. Approximately 50 applicants will be chosen to compete in the first round which will be held on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30. 12 competitors will move forward to the semi-finals taking pace on Saturday, May 31. Six finalists will be chosen to compete in the final on Sunday, June 1.