Eastbourne kayakers rescued and treated by ambulances after struggling at sea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two kayakers in distressed were rescued and treated by the ambulance service after struggling at sea in Eastbourne.

Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called at 6.14pm on Sunday, May 12, following reports of two kayakers struggling at sea.

The volunteer crew quickly arrived at station and the shore crew readied the boat for launching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, just as the crew launched, information had been received that a local fishing vessel had located the two kayakers struggling in the water and recovered them to their vessel and returned them to shore into the care of the ambulance service.

Two kayakers in distressed were rescued and treated by the ambulance service after struggling at sea in Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

The RNLI’s D-Class boat was washed down and rehoused ready for the next call after the incident.