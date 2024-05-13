Eastbourne kayakers rescued and treated by ambulances after struggling at sea
Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called at 6.14pm on Sunday, May 12, following reports of two kayakers struggling at sea.
The volunteer crew quickly arrived at station and the shore crew readied the boat for launching.
Fortunately, just as the crew launched, information had been received that a local fishing vessel had located the two kayakers struggling in the water and recovered them to their vessel and returned them to shore into the care of the ambulance service.
The RNLI’s D-Class boat was washed down and rehoused ready for the next call after the incident.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI added: “When heading out on the water please make sure you have a radio or a charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch in case of emergencies and if possible let someone on land know what time you plan to be back.”
