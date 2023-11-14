Eastbourne Mayor welcomes new pizza and burger restaurant at The Beacon

Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan was guest of honour at a VIP official opening night at The Beacon’s newest restaurants.

More than 50 councillors, retailers and local businesses came along to support Chuck & Blade Burgers and Square Peg Pizzas. They are based in the same unit on the first floor near Cineworld, but are run as separate food offers.

Guests were able to enjoy a delicious range of bite-sized burgers and pizzas, accompanied by complimentary drinks. Diners were serenaded by Eastbourne musical duo, Moon Beans.

For restaurateurs David Luck and Alex Hatzidakis, the Eastbourne venue represents their fifth eatery and their first venture outside Kent.

“We have fallen in love with Eastbourne,” David said. “We came here with pre-conceived ideas about what to expect, but we have been blown away by the energy and enthusiasm of retailers and businesses in the town.

“I know Eastbourne will prove to be a great success and I am delighted to bring our food offer to visitors to The Beacon shopping centre.”

Mayor Candy Vaughan welcomed David and Alex’s new venture and cut the ribbon to mark the official opening.

“I am delighted to see another fantastic food offer coming to Eastbourne,” The Mayor said. “It will be great for the town and I wish David and Alex the best of luck in getting their new restaurant up and running.”

Beacon General Manager Mark Powell, who attended the opening night, said the choice of restaurants on the first floor was looking fantastic. “We have been quite choosy in the type of restaurants we have been searching for up on the first floor, so I am delighted to welcome this brilliant burger and pizza offer to our customers.”

“I know it will quickly become a favourite haunt for people looking for a great night out or perhaps a quick bite before seeing a film next door at Cineworld.”

Christina Ewbank, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, said she was looking forward to holding a future networking event at Chuck & Blade.

“One of their first actions in Eastbourne was to join the Chamber, so I am delighted to welcome them aboard and I look forward to working with them on event and networking opportunities,” Christina said.

David and his business partner Alex Hatzidakis first entered the fast-food arena during lock-down in 2020. They rented a pitch for a pop-up stand selling high-quality burgers in Kent. The reaction from the public was great and Chuck and Blade Burgers was born.