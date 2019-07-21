Eastbourne motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A22

A motorcyclist from Eastbourne suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car on the A22.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at the A22 at Whitesmith on Friday (July 19).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police are seeking witnesses to a collision at the A22 junction with the B2124 at Whitesmith, in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

"At 1pm on Friday (July 19), the 45-year-old Eastbourne man riding the motorcycle was in collision with a car driven by a 59-year-old man from Hailsham.

"The motorcyclist sustained serious though not life-threatening injuries and is still receiving treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

"The car driver sustained minor injuries."

PC Stuart Bell, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit, added: "If you saw what happened please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Chalton."