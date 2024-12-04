Eastbourne MP to back ‘world-leading’ Climate & Nature Bill

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has thrown his weight behind a ‘world-leading’ Climate and Nature Bill which will be debated in Parliament next month.

Josh Babarinde MP has endorsed the environmental campaign saying that he will vote for the Bill to help “prioritise nature” and tackle climate change.

Fellow Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage is the Bill’s sponsor and says the UK Government urgently needs to develop a “comprehensive, integrated plan to protect our planet.”

The Climate and Nature – or ‘CAN’ Bill – is supported by some 250 parliamentarians and seeks to toughen up the UK’s climate commitments in law and reverse nature loss by 2030.

The Bill paves the way for the UK to adopt higher emission reduction targets, while ensuring a fair transition to net zero by consulting the public on its climate goals.

In recent days, campaigners from Eastbourne to the Scottish Highlands have taken to the streets to lobby their MPs and make their voices heard.

Local supporters say MPs across all parties are signing up to support the Bill each week, ahead of its Second Reading on 24 January 2025.

More than 50,000 people have signed up to the campaign, and many have written to their MPs in support of the CAN Bill so far. It needs at least 102 MPs present in the Commons on Friday 24 January to reach the next stage of consideration.

Labour previously supported “the ambition and objectives” of the Bill in opposition and campaigners say pressure is growing on ministers to reaffirm their commitments.

Josh Babarinde, Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, said:

“The Climate and Nature Bill is a transformative opportunity to prioritise nature alongside ambitious climate action.

"It provides a robust mechanism to achieve emissions reduction and reach a just transition to net zero.

"With cross-Parliament support, I am proud to join my colleagues in championing this legislation on Friday 24 January."

Climate and Nature Bill sponsor, Roz Savage MP, said:

“The Climate and Nature Bill has the potential to make the UK a world leader in tackling the climate and nature crisis, while paving the way for citizens to have their say in ensuring a just transition to net zero.

“As campaigners across the UK are making clear in their local communities, there is widespread public demand for urgent action by the Government. We now need Government to give the CAN Bill time—and not block it at Second Reading—to help MPs have their voices heard and allow for a proper debate.

“The Bill sets out a clear path to achieving the UK’s climate and nature promises made at COPs through science-backed targets, whilst creating a Climate and Nature Assembly which will guide Ministers to deliver a comprehensive, integrated plan to protect our planet for future generations.”

For further details visit: https://www.zerohour.uk