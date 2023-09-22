Eastbourne neurological rehabilitation service celebrates 10 years in town

On 1st September, the Eastbourne-based Rehab4U celebrated 10 years in business by holding an afternoon tea party at the Victoria Baptist Church in Eldon Road. There were around 100 guests in attendance, including past and present clients, colleagues, suppliers and representatives from local care homes.

Rehab4U is a private specialist neurological rehabilitation service based in Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

They specialise in dealing with clients who have movement problems as a result of neurological conditions and offer a range of services physiotherapy, occupational therapy, musculoskeletal (MSK) therapy, targeted exercise groups, massage, counselling, Speech and Language Therapy (SALT) and even one-to-one yoga sessions.

They also offer rehab support work, post-operative and elderly care.

Director Julia with Chloe and her carers

One of the keys to their success has been making the treatments accessible to those who cannot leave home or who live in nursing and residential homes.

For this reason, Rehab4U staff normally visit clients in their home or place of residence although they do also hold a clinic for those who prefer to travel.

Rehab4U Director, Julia Buck, says: “My whole career has been a great pleasure and I have been honoured to work with so many amazing, dedicated people and clients.

"The NHS was a great grounding and in my 23 years there I learnt so much and developed a great tool box of ideas and treatments. However, I feel that the last 10 years have been what I was meant to do and that’s why I love my job so much.

Celebrating 10 years with a cake

"Seeing a client, developing a relationship with them and working out what it is they want to achieve is key to success. Ensuring therapy is fun and relevant whilst taking an interest in the clients and their families really helps.

"We are delighted to have celebrated 10 years in business through this afternoon tea event and I would like to thank everyone for making Rehab4U the success it is today – from the therapists and volunteers, friends and family, to all the clients who work hard and are dedicated to improving their quality of life and pleasure in living. Here’s to another 10 years!”