Eastbourne Photographic Society offers a free camera phone seminar

To celebrate its 130th anniversary and a move to new premises Eastbourne Photographic Society are offering a free camera phone seminar.

To celebrate its 130th anniversary and a move to new premises Eastbourne Photographic Society are offering a free Camera phone seminar.

If you own a smartphone, then you already own a camera and have the ready tools to create stunning images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let Eastbourne Photographic Society show you how with a free camera phone seminar being held on Saturday August 5 between 2pm and 4pm at Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1UE.

Submitted article

The event hosted by Eastbourne Photographic Society, will feature a presentation by Jeanette Lendon founder of Jet Black Squares, a market leader in mobile phone photography.

This free event will also feature a display of photos taken by members of the Eastbourne Society.

Eastbourne Photographic Society is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, it is one of the most established Photographic Clubs in the country and caters for a wide range of abilities from complete novice to more advanced photographers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club meets on a Tuesday evening between September and May and offers a varied programme of events, speakers, and outings to encourage and inspire members in a sociable and constructive manner, as well as organising various workshops and special interest groups.

This is a fantastic opportunity to see what can be achieved by using your phone camera.

If you are interested in attending, or require further details please contact [email protected]