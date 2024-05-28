Eastbourne Police appeal for help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Eastbourne Police said today (Tuesday, May 28) that they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy.

Police announced on Facebook that Tae is missing from Eastbourne and is around 5'3".

Police described him as being ‘of slim build with dark brown cropped style hair’.

Police said: “He is likely wearing black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers. Tae has links to areas around Eastbourne, and frequently visits the Beacon shopping centre and Langney. If you see Tae, call 101 quoting reference 1557 of 25/05.”

