Eastbourne Police appeal for help finding missing 13-year-old boy
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastbourne Police said today (Tuesday, May 28) that they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy.
Police announced on Facebook that Tae is missing from Eastbourne and is around 5'3".
Police described him as being ‘of slim build with dark brown cropped style hair’.
Police said: “He is likely wearing black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers. Tae has links to areas around Eastbourne, and frequently visits the Beacon shopping centre and Langney. If you see Tae, call 101 quoting reference 1557 of 25/05.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.