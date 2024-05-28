Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Police said today (Tuesday, May 28) that they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy.

Police announced on Facebook that Tae is missing from Eastbourne and is around 5'3".

Police described him as being ‘of slim build with dark brown cropped style hair’.

