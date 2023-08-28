BREAKING
Eastbourne police incident: Helicopter and dog unit respond

A driver failed to stop after a collision with a police car in Eastbourne, resulting in a large-scale search this afternoon (Monday, August 28).
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 18:34 BST

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was seen hovering above Hampden Park, and a police dog unit was also at the scene alongside roads policing officers.

The incident was reported in Regnum Close, off Hazelwood Avenue, with officers seen pursuing a suspect.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “There was an incident where a vehicle caused damage to a police vehicle. That vehicle has been located and a person has been arrested as a result of that.”

