Eastbourne road closed as man climbs onto roof following arrest attempt

A road in Eastbourne was closed after a man climbed onto a roof after an arrest attempt, according to police.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Green Street at 9.17am today (Thursday, August 3).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following an arrest attempt for a wanted person at an address in Green Street, Eastbourne, this morning a man climbed onto the roof.

“A section of the road has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of police, the public and the man, who is currently engaging with specialist negotiators.”

Firefighters from Eastbourne and Hastings Bohemia Road were in attendance and the police had asked residents to avoid the area.

A resident said the road has now reopened.

A police spokesperson added: “The man is now safely down from the roof and has agreed to attend a voluntary police interview.”

