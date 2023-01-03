Eastbourne Samaritans remind you to reach out to people on Brew Monday

This Brew Monday, January 16, Eastbourne Samaritans are reminding everyone to reach out for a cuppa and a catch-up with the people you care about.

A spokesperson said: “The third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as ‘the most difficult day of the year’ but this is a myth.

"At Samaritans we know there’s no such thing as ‘Blue Monday’ – we all have our good days and our bad days, and those aren’t for the calendar to decide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we say it's time to stop this myth about Monday being 'blue' and instead start a conversation over a brew! Reach out and connect with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

“We can always make time for a cuppa and a catch-up. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday morning or Saturday night, or if you’re drinking green tea, black coffee or orange juice. If you’re sharing a cuppa and listening, you’re doing it right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne and District Samaritans is reaching out to all cafes and businesses serving hot drinks in Eastbourne and surrounding areas with an offer to provide free leaflets and listening tips on Brew Monday.

This is an opportunity to remind customers about the benefits of having a cuppa and a chat at their favourite café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just email [email protected] and volunteers will drop by with publicity material for your tables just before the event. All you need to do is display it so your customers can help themselves.