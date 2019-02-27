Jobs
Cars
Homes
Announcements
Advertise My Business
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Village Voice
Your Say
Offbeat
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Village Voice
Your Say
Offbeat
Sport
Football
Cricket
More Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts & Screen
Lifestyle
Cars
Read This
News
Headlines
More Headlines >>
Eastbourne ‘short cut’ closed to motorists for 10 days
News
Mixed feelings for Anthony Knockaert after 'incredible' Brighton performance against Manchester City
albion
Man suffers serious injuries in Crowborough assault
News
FA CUP SEMI-FINAL LIVE COVERAGE: Manchester City vs Brighton
albion
'It was tough for many reasons': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after victory over Brighton
albion
BBC pundits feel Brighton missed an opportunity against 'poor' Manchester City
albion
Greggs recalls product
News
Manchester City vs Brighton: Albion fans optimistic ahead of FA Cup semi-final
albion
Plans for new home near Buxted narrowly turned down
Politics
Uckfield housing development is approved
Politics
Transport
More Transport >>
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Transport
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
These are the best airlines in Europe, according to TripAdvisor
Lifestyle
This is why rail services between Eastbourne and Lewes are delayed this afternoon
Transport
Network Rail handed £4.3 billion to improve railway in South East
Transport
Crime
More Crime >>
Convicted Lewes shoplifter is now a wanted man by police
Crime
Large Eastbourne cannabis factory uncovered by police due to 'strong odour'
Crime
Sussex mother-of-two killed by 'obsessed' family friend who then killed himself
News
Gatwick Airport homophobic attack - easyJet welcomes jail sentence for abusive passenger who punched cabin crew
Crime
Education
More Education >>
New free school to open in Hailsham
News
'You feel very helpless': Why university staff and students are 'sleeping out' to raise cash for homeless
News
Teachers quit profession over workload and bureaucracy
Education
New special educational needs facilities for Hailsham school signed off
Education
This Newhaven school will ban cars for a day in air quality and safety campaign
Education
Business
More Business >>
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Transport
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
On the market for £1.5 million - take a visual tour of one of the most unusual historic properties in Sussex
News
Column: Never mind driverless, it's all about connected cars
News
Politics
More Politics >>
Plans for new home near Buxted narrowly turned down
Politics
Uckfield housing development is approved
Politics
Conference centre for golf club near Crowborough given thumbs up
Politics
Here are the candidates for the Wealden District Council elections
News
Changes to conditions for major Ringmer housing development supported
Politics
Environment
More Environment >>
Bluebells have come early and the stunning walks at Arlington are due to open
News
RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch: Top 20 birds in East Sussex in pictures
News
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch results revealed for East Sussex
News
Health
More Health >>
Eastbourne DGH moving closer to full seven-day service
Health
Haywards Heath parents raise awareness of Group B Strep on anniversary of baby son’s death
Health
Don’t ignore the symptoms- know the signs of bowel cancer
News
Ambulance staff help dying man say goodbye to partner
News
Hailsham nursing home rated 'good' by health inspectors
Health