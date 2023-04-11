Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Silver Band Easter Sunday concert

Eastbourne Silver Band presents its Annual Easter Sunday Concert

By keith MarshallContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:11 BST
Marcus Plant leads the Easter Sunday concertMarcus Plant leads the Easter Sunday concert
Despite the non-appearance of the expected sun on Easter Sunday, and the bandstand not being quite ready for use, the Eastbourne Silver Band still managed to present its annual Easter Sunday Concert in the town.

Using the Wish Tower as a backdrop, the band gave a full hour open-air concert during the afternoon. From Beethoven classics through to a Queen’s compilation, interspersed with a solo from young member Scott Peirce, the audience were entertained to the usual high standard set by the band.A great crowd gathered on the wish tower slopes for the event and were encouraged to become engaged and involved by the band’s music director, Marcus Plant. A challenge to perform the Morcombe and Wise dance, to the tune of “Bring Me Sunshine” was taken up by two young ladies and they were rewarded with a copy of the band’s ‘History of the Eastbourne Silver Band’ book.

