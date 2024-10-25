Eastbourne singer, rapper and songwriter puts awful jail experience behind her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne singer, rapper and songwriter Nicki Vibes is drawing on awful life experiences to create something hugely positive with her music.

A year ago, she released an important debut single Anxiety In The Brain. Available on YouTube, Spotify and all the major platforms, it offered a positive message about dealing with the anxiety Nicki has grappled with since being hideously bullied at school.

A year later, Nicki can proudly say that she has now released 11 singles and through them has contributed to helping other people find mental strength. Just as importantly she has also found the strength, after speaking about it publicly in a podcast, to talk about her time in a Brazilian prison – inevitably, one of the defining moments of her life. As she says, she is happy to talk about it in the hope that she will enable others to avoid the mistakes she made.

“I was in a Brazilian prison a long time ago. It was for drug trafficking. There was a lot behind it. I was very young and I got in with the wrong people. But since then I've changed my life around. When I came out I was helping ex-prisoners to get their life back on track. I came out in 2013 and I was in there for four years. I'm not saying that I was innocent. But I trusted the wrong people. I was very naive and it changed my life massively. You learn to appreciate all the good things in your life when you go through something like that, and that's another reason I want people to appreciate my music. My music is my diary. My music is my life experiences.”

Nicki, whose business sponsor is sonshinephotography, looks back on a crazy time in jail. Two of her friends died in prison within seven days, one of bronchitis and one from a heart attack, and there was talk of a curse: “I still get anxiety from it all and I always will. Something will come up on TV and it will remind me and it will bring me back but sometimes you've got to put yourself back there to realise where you are now so I did a podcast about it last year and I hope that I can show other people how I have survived and that other people won't make the same mistakes that I made. I want people to know that you can go through that and you can still change for the good.”

Nicki, who works as a boxing manager and promoter and also an artist manager and promoter, has put out 11 songs now: “And I am planning to release an album this year. I've got most of them together and I think Wind And Rain will be the final one. I'm hoping to get the album out at the end of December. And it would mean everything to me. It's all the hard work that I put in and it is all my journey, the situations I've been through in my past that I fought through and the fact is that I'm still here. And I think a lot of my music is things that other people will be able to relate to.”