Eastbourne sporting community in mourning for Rob

Football has lost a stalwart after the death of Rob Penfold

In his younger days, Rob played as a left-winger for Spartan, Olympics and Hampden Park and went on to manage Hampden Park and Willingdon FC.

He also guided Parkfield Rangers under-16s to several cup successes.

He was a keen cricketer and table tennis player, playing cricket for Upper Dicker and The Boards and table tennis for The Central

When his playing days were over, Rob continued his involvement in local sport and was a regular contributor to the Eastbourne Gazette & Herald covering many senior matches.

Rob is survived by Shirley, his wife for 64 years, daughter Tina and son Terry, a top local cricketer.

Shirley told the Herald: “Rob absolutely loved his sport.”