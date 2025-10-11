Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra concludes 45th season of concerts

The last concert in the 45th season of Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra focuses again on young musicians and features the work of a local composer and also the winner of the Norah Sande Piano Competition who will play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 27.

The autumn concert is on Sunday, October 19 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, BN21 4UT. Tickets (£18) are available from WeGotTickets or Reid & Dean (43–45 Cornfield Road BN21 4QJ) or (£20) on the door.

Conductor Graham Jones said: “The piano soloist is 24-year-old Romanian-born Radu-Gabriel Stoica who started studying the piano at the age of seven. In 2018, he continued his studies at the Purcell School for Young Musicians and, after a first degree at the Royal College of Music, he is now studying for a master’s in performance.

“Radu was thrilled to win the 2025 competition which takes place every year in the Birley Centre, Eastbourne. He speaks of the incredibly high standard of competitors and importance of such events for aspiring young musicians. He says he chose for this concert to play this particular piano concerto because ‘Mozart's voice still speaks through the music: profound, playful and utterly human, as if the piece was written yesterday.’”

Graham Jones agrees: “This is Mozart at his finest. The concerto has a sublime blend of grace, poignancy and brilliance which captures the essence of Mozart’s mature genius. The audience can’t fail to be moved by it.

“Another young musician contributing to the programme is 32-year-old local composer David Creighton. A classical guitarist with a masters in composition for film and television, David’s music aims to encapsulate the far reaches of the imagination.

“His inspiration is Vico Equense, a town dramatically perched on a cliffside in southern Italy. His piece is a vivid portrait of a place where culture, colour and character collide.

“The concert opens with a popular work for the orchestra who first performed it in 1982. Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, inspired by Mendelssohn’s visit to the island of Staff in 1829, is a fine example of early romantic writing. Wagner described it as an ‘aquarelle by a great landscape painter.’

“The final piece of the evening is one of the most acclaimed of all Dvořák’s symphonies, his No 7 in D minor. It combines that lyrical song-like quality which is the hallmark of so many of his works, with the cohesion, argument and growth that is the essence of sonata form. Its weighty, solemn and majestic conclusion will be a fitting end to an evening’s music which will stir the soul.”

Graham added: “As well as providing an opportunity for musicians both from Eastbourne and further afield to play a variety of top repertoire, the orchestra has always encouraged young soloists. Not only are the winners of the piano competition given the opportunity to play a concerto with the orchestra but so are the winners of its own annual young soloist competition which has attracted high-quality musicians for nearly 40 years.

“And it is this competition which begins the orchestra’s 46th season, the first round of which is on January 24 and 25 with the final on February 15. The winner will play a concerto in their summer concert. Then players and singers will be rehearsing for Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius on April 26. The orchestra is joined by the ES Chorus the Hailsham Choral Society as well as Noteworthy who will form the semi-chorus. More singers are always welcome. More details about this and all ESO events can be found on www.eso.org.uk.”