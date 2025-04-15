Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra joined by the Aliara Duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following their annual Young Soloist Competition, the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s 45th season continues with their spring concert.

They welcome back the winner of their 2018 competition flautist Sirius Chau who has teamed up with harpist Gwenllian Llŷr to form the Aliara Duo.

“They will play Mozart’s Flute and Harp Concerto, one of the most elegant and refined works in the concerto repertoire,” said concert manager John Thornley.

“Welsh harpist Gwenllian is known for her charismatic and engaging performances. Her career has already taken her across the globe to perform in prestigious venues with renowned artists including international opera singer Bryn Terfel.

“Hong Kong-born Sirius Chau is known for his extraordinary artistry, technical brilliance and captivating stage presence. He has performed as principal flute with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. He recently joined the faculty at Junior Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance to help inspire and mentor the next generation of musicians.”

Sirius said: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to perform with the ESO. My last collaboration with them in 2018, performing Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G major, was an unforgettable experience. The warmth, support and musical sensitivity of the ensemble made it truly special.

“Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp is a work of exquisite beauty, and performing it is always a real delight, the second movement in particular because of its sheer simplicity and purity of its melody. In contrast, the outer movements are filled with vivacity and grace, sparkling with the charm and playfulness that make Mozart’s music so irresistible. The interplay between the flute and harp creates a dialogue that is both intricate and effortless.”

Conductor and one of the ESO’s founders Graham Jones is delighted to welcome back Sirius: “Our annual competition for young soloists was set up in 1986 with a generous donation from the 11th Duke of Devonshire who was one of the orchestra’s patrons. Over the years, it has been a real pleasure to chair the adjudicating panel and listen to such top-quality musicians, many of whom have gone onto make a real mark in the music world. The Mozart is a delight, so I was thrilled when Sirius suggested it. The concert opens with MacCunn’s The Land of the Mountain and the Flood. Inspired by Scottish landscapes and folklore, and with its strong melody and rich orchestration, it is a regular favourite. Some of the audience will recognise it as the theme music for the television series Sutherland’s Law.

“The Orchestra is really enjoying rehearsing the monumental Brahms Symphony No 1. It’s a challenging piece to play but very rewarding and we’re sure the audience will enjoy it. Its sweeping melodies and rich harmonies, and its finale, with its iconic Beethovenian triumph, can’t fail to capture their imagination.”

Concert manager John Thornley said the orchestra, now preparing its 157th concert, is in fine shape: “A recent open-house rehearsal welcomed some new players and recently we have been busy archiving all concerts on www.eso.org.uk. In the last few months we have added videoclips of concerts going back as far as 1988. It has been an amazing journey so far with so many people involved over the years. Our choral concerts, in particular, have, by their very nature, involved hundreds of musicians at a time and being able to glimpse some of the past highlights is a real joy. It’s an ongoing process; 2026 dates are all on the website and we are now preparing for 2027, our 47th season.”

The concert is on Sunday, April 27 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, BN21 4UT. Tickets (£18) are available from WeGotTickets or Reid & Dean (43-45 Cornfield Road BN21 4QJ), or (£20) on the door.