Eastbourne to participate in International Kidical Mass cycling demonstration

On the Coronation Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, families in Eastbourne will participate in the Kidical Mass Weekend of Global Action. This is a worldwide movement where cyclists from 0 to 99 years take over the streets to reclaim the road space in colourful bicycle demonstrations.

Families enjoying the last Eastbourne Kidical Mass

Its motto is #streetsareforeveyone. It campaigns for cycle and child friendly towns, and demands child-friendly road traffic laws, such as 20s Plenty, which advocates for a speed limit of 20mph to be normal on residential streets and in town and village centres.

WThis will be our second Kidical Mass in Eastbourne,” says Bespoke Cycle Safer Cycling Group Chair, Gem Aellah.

"At our first in October 2022, we were one of 15 towns in the UK that took part in the rides, which saw more than 90,000 children, young people, families and friends participating in 400 mass rides across the world.

"In Eastbourne we had 60 adults and children take part, and this time we hope for even more. It was so uplifting to witness the joy experienced by both old and young from cycling around our lovely town in a safe, happy group.”

Those wishing to participate should meet on May 8 from 1.30pm at Gildredge Park by the dolphin water foundation (outside the public toilets). The ride will depart at 2pm. All ages are welcome, although children riding their own bikes do need to be accompanied by an adult on a bike.

The ride will take place on the road, so no balance bikes or scooters are allowed. Helmets, high vis, flags and royalty themed fancy dress is encouraged. More information is on the Facebook event page: Eastbourne Kidical Mass | Facebook or Bespoke Cycle Group - Safer Cycling In Eastbourne.