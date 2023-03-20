Twin sisters from Eastbourne are set to take the West End by storm as they perform in front of an audience of top talent scouts and industry influencers at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

Carys and Sian Clarke. aged 18, are among the high-flying final year students at Liverpool Theatre School who will take over the West End theatre for a graduation showcase on Thursday (23 March).

The talented dancers, who first discovered their passion for performing at the age of two, are set to graduate this summer after completing an elite training course in Professional Dance at the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School whose alumni can be seen in hit shows such as SIX, Frozen the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on taking to the West End stage for the first time, Carys said: “I feel very lucky to have the chance to perform on stage at the Leicester Square Theatre in front of a whole bunch of agents who will be on the lookout for new talent.”

Carys and Sian Clarke

Sian added: “We’re both aiming to become professional performers and this is a fantastic opportunity to show just what we can do as dancers. I can’t wait to get out there and do what I love best, I’m so excited!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Theatre School principal Maxine Ellis said: “Staging a showcase in the heart of London’s West End provides our graduating students with an opportunity to perform in front of some of the most influential names in the industry, which will be an invaluable experience as they prepare to launch their professional careers.

“Both Carys and Sian are exceptionally talented students who give every performance their best and I’m sure they will impress the audience during the West End showcase.

"This is a crucial time for our final year students and we are very much looking forward to seeing how their futures progress. Carys and Sian are definitely ones to watch!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Theatre School, which counts dance legend Wayne Sleep and renowned theatre producer Bill Kenwright among its patrons, provides a range of elite training programmes in performing arts, with places being awarded to only the most talented students through an audition process.

As part of a commitment to making professional training more accessible to gifted students from all backgrounds, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of bursaries and fully funded places every year.

Widely recognised within the industry, all full-time BTEC and Trinity accredited courses at the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Liverpool Theatre School are designed to equip young people with the skills they need to become professional performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad