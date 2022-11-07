Eastbourne ultra runner running for St Wilfrid's Hospice

Stuart after completing the 100k UK ultra race

In memory of his dad John Hollebon ,who sadly passed away 30 years ago at the hospice, Stuart has been running from park run distances to ultra marathon distances hoping to raise money so other patients, families and friends can receive the care his dad received.So far Stuart has taken part in seven half marathons, including Farnborough half, Brighton half, Eastbourne half, Hastings half, Goodwood half, Bates Green gallop and Beachy Head half marathon.

In May, he completed the UK ultra 100 kilometres from Arundel to Helen Garden in Eastbourne.

Five days later, Stuart buddy ran 40 miles with his coach Russell Gardham overnight in his 145 miles in the Birmingham to London Grand Union Canal Race.Among other marathons, Stuart has also completed two virtual challenges this year.