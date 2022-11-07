Eastbourne ultra runner running for St Wilfrid's Hospice
Ultra runner Stuart Hollebon has been running this year in support of Eastbourne’s St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
In memory of his dad John Hollebon ,who sadly passed away 30 years ago at the hospice, Stuart has been running from park run distances to ultra marathon distances hoping to raise money so other patients, families and friends can receive the care his dad received.So far Stuart has taken part in seven half marathons, including Farnborough half, Brighton half, Eastbourne half, Hastings half, Goodwood half, Bates Green gallop and Beachy Head half marathon.
In May, he completed the UK ultra 100 kilometres from Arundel to Helen Garden in Eastbourne.
Five days later, Stuart buddy ran 40 miles with his coach Russell Gardham overnight in his 145 miles in the Birmingham to London Grand Union Canal Race.Among other marathons, Stuart has also completed two virtual challenges this year.
One was the 100 race across Britain which he finished in three weeks. He the, completed the race across America which was 1,200 miles in just under six months.To donate, visit Stuart’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stuart-Hollebon1?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=Stuart-Hollebon1&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=05aa86276f9e426ea28b4d6d9ba4e37e