Eastbourne van destroyed by fire blocks A259

A van destroyed by fire on the A259 has partially blocked the road.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 09.54am to the fire in East Dean Road, near the Eastbourne Downs Golf Club.

A van has been destroyed by fire on East Dean Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

When the crew got to the scene, the van was ablaze.

One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out using foam, according to a spokesman.

No-one was injured, and the vehicle was cordoned off after the fire was put out. Sussex Police was at the scene.

Fire crews left the road at just before 11am, a fire service spokesman said.