Eastbourne Voted Dog Friendly for Second Year Running

The national Dog Friendly Awards, organised by Dog Friendly magazine, recognises the venues, towns and cities that offer outstanding levels of service and the best welcome for dogs and their owners.

Held at the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London, Eastbourne was this year presented with a silver award for the UK’s most dog friendly town or city, after winning bronze in 2023.

The award was collected by Karey Whitmore - author of Eastbourne’s Dog Friendly Guide – who attended the awards with her dog Scamp, on behalf of VisitEastbourne.

Dog Friendly Eastbourne

Collecting the award from actress and presenter Debbie Arnold, Karey said “This is such great news for Eastbourne. Not only is it the sunniest place in the UK but it really is one of the most dog friendly towns too.

“With so many dog friendly places to stay, places to eat, shop and nearby dog friendly venues to explore, there would never be a need to leave doggie behind. Plus, with four miles of glorious promenade and the South Downs on our doorstep, going for walkies is always a joy!”

Eastbourne celebrated its first ever Dog Friendly Award last year, following a series of partnership work between VisitEastbourne, Karey Whitmore, the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, and the Chatsworth Hotel, which resulted in a new Dog Friendly Guide, venue recognition scheme and dog friendly events.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Eastbourne really has moved forward in leaps and bounds when it comes to welcoming all members of the extended family, with so many more dog owners choosing to stay in our pet friendly accommodation.

Scamp at the Dog Friendly Awards

“Thank you to everyone who voted for Eastbourne in the awards, but particular thanks must go to Karey and her canine protégé Scamp – a real superstar. They have put tremendous work into producing the brilliant guide to Dog Friendly Eastbourne – an essential read for all dog lovers visiting the town.”

Many venues offer extra special treats for pets, from complimentary goody bags to the chance to meet Santa Paws – coming up on 7 – 8 December. Run by the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, pooches can enjoy a festive photo opportunity with Mr & Mrs Santa Paws and a gift.

Eastbourne’s Dog Friendly Guide 2025 is available to pick up now from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, the Seafront Office and selected venues, or download online at www.visiteastbourne.com/pet-friendly.