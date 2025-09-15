Eastbourne welcomes "spine-tingling" Whitney Houston tribute

Whitney Houston is celebrated in The Greatest Love of All – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, September 20 starring Belinda Davids.

Tickets £34 on 01323 412000 or book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Belinda is a powerhouse performer who recreates the stunning vocal range of this incredible singer in a show which is a true tribute to a legend. She’s performed all over the world, including on stage at New York’s Harlem Apollo where Whitney herself recorded the video for The Greatest Love of All.

“Davids is accompanied by her live band and backing vocalists plus glorious state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical FX, making this a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. It comes to Eastbourne for one night only and for that one night the music of Whitney is performed live once again with stunning accuracy and spine-tingling emotion.

“The two-hour international production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through all of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, Greatest Love of All, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I’m Every Woman, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, Queen of the Night, Higher Love and more.

Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute concert described as mind-blowingly spot on. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – as seen on Britain’s Got Talent, Showtime at the Apollo and winner of the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing.”