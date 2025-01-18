Eastbourne writers group wins praise for their "good reads"
He urged all members to spread the word about the club's authors by sharing his article featuring their books on https://unknownkentandsussex.co.uk/a-host-of-great-reads.../
Winning entries were read from the pre-Christmas competition, and some of those present read extracts from their work which were critiqued by best-selling author Tamara McKinley and others present.
The meeting started with Mr Flood revealing how to make positive changes to our lives by following advice given by bestselling author Dr Rangan Chatterjee and the late Dr Michael Mosley.
Tony highlighted how Dr Rangan's book Make Change That Lasts provides a special phrase to improve relationships and explains how to break free from habits which hold us back.
He added: "I hope our authors have already benefited from the article I posted on the online magazine Unknown Kent and Sussex, featuring their books, with images of front covers and links to where the books can be purchased."
The picture shows (left to right) Jackie Harvey, who was runner-up in the Christmas short story competition, Hex Austen, the winner of the poetry section, sponsor Nigel Gearing and Anderida patron Tamara McKinley.
