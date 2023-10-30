Eastbourne zombies creeping it real!
Eastbourne town was dead and alive on Saturday as performers from Cherry Dance Company strutted their stuff.
Zombie flash mobs turned into flesh mobs as the dancers wowed the Eastbourne public. This years chosen charity was 'Raise me up', with representatives from the charity kindly joining us on the day. All this was topped off with an evening performance at the bandstand.
Fancy getting involved in future exciting events? Cherry Dance are based at 7-9 Wish Road Eastbourne 07793 383956