BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Eastbourne zombies creeping it real!

Eastbourne town was dead and alive on Saturday as performers from Cherry Dance Company strutted their stuff.
By Robert ShearingContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Zombie flash mobs turned into flesh mobs as the dancers wowed the Eastbourne public. This years chosen charity was 'Raise me up', with representatives from the charity kindly joining us on the day. All this was topped off with an evening performance at the bandstand.

Fancy getting involved in future exciting events? Cherry Dance are based at 7-9 Wish Road Eastbourne 07793 383956