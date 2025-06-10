Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club welcomes Pete Coe on Wednesday, June 18.

“Pete Coe has had more than 50 years of music-making on the English folk scene. His contributions include traditional song research, song writing in traditional style, the founding of several seminal bands (the founder member and visionary force behind The New Victory Band, Bandoggs and Red Shift) plus solo and duo performances, dance calling, recording, field research, local folk activism in Ryburn Three Step and teaching at various levels. Together with his wife, Sue, he received the Gold Badge Award from the English Folk Dance and Song Society (EFDSS) in 2016 for their outstanding contributions to folk dance, music or song.

“Pete has been a professional musician since 1971, playing at festivals concerts, clubs, dances and schools throughout Britain, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and the USA. During the 70s he toured and recorded with Chris Coe, was a member of the legendary New Victory Band with Nic Jones, Tony Rose and again, Chris Coe, he was a member of Bandoggs. In the late 80s and early 90s he toured and recorded with Red Shift but since 1985 he's mainly worked as a soloist and earned an enviable reputation. His strong, distinctive voice is enhanced by his instrumental versatility, the ringing strings of his bouzouki, the sweet chords of his mountain dulcimer, the plaintive frailing banjo and the pulsing reeds of his melodeon. He's also a country dance caller, creator and band musician. He sings, plays and step dances, sometimes all at once!”