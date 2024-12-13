EastEnders legend promises to be evil in Portsmouth this Christmas

It’s a double landmark show for EastEnders legend Lorraine Stanley who is promising a deliciously evil Queen Rat in Dick Whittington at the Kings Theatre, Southsea from November 29-December 31.

Not only is it Lorraine's first pantomime, it is also her first time back on the Portsmouth stage since her youngest days.

“I'm Pompey born and bred, in Somerstown, which is very central in the town. It was quite a deprived area where I was from, but one of my teachers saw that I was the class clown and recommended that I joined the Portsmouth Players. I was about 12. I was always the singer and we would go off to the Isle of Wight and I always used to enter all the talent contests. I went to the Portsmouth Players and I was in the chorus for Calamity Jane. I can't remember where it was. I think it was at a school in Cosham. But that was my first time with them and I had a lovely time. I had to audition for it and I sang Annie and I got in. I don't think I stayed with them very long. I think I only did the one show but I then went on to South Downs College and did a BTEC there for three years and I've got to add that I then had a scholarship from Portsmouth council to go to drama school after college. There's no way I could have done that. My mum was a single parent and the fees were so high but they put me through, gave me my fees and gave me a grant to live on and I want them to know how grateful I was. There was pressure to do well. But my mum was never a pushy parent. It was just off my own back and I was wanting to do what I wanted to do but my family always supported me.”

And now it is amazing to be back in Portsmouth: “I've never done panto before and to come back to Portsmouth where I'm from and perform in a theatre that I knew growing up over the years is just a real moment for me. My mum is so proud. They have got a big poster with me on outside and she loves it.”

This is the first panto: “But I am designed for panto. I'm an over the top kind of person and I am completely the person to do panto. When you are on EastEnders you can do it but they only let so many people go off and do it at one time and I just never got around to it. I've got a daughter who's eight or nine, and I thought I needed to wait until I left the show and then give panto a go.

“My character is very brash and loud so she is very Karen Taylor in many ways.”

You will certainly be able to sense the EastEnders role: “I'm playing the villain. I'm too nice to play the villain but I can act and I'm going to play the best villain that I can be and get the biggest boos ever. I'm quite thick-skinned and I want the biggest boos.

“I am Queen Rat. She's from the gutter. She's from the sewers. I am applying it from the deepest depths of my being. She's filthy. And I want there to be a real muddiness to the part. I've met my rat pack and it's great to see them and once you get the costume then you are into it. And it's great to see Jack (Edwards – Dame Dolly). Jack trained at South Downs College. I've known him over the years and every time I watch him, he steals the show. He is just great.”

The Southsea cast is Lorraine Stanley – Queen Rat; George Sampson – Dick Whittington; Jack Edwards – Dame Dolly; Silly Billy – Joe Rowntree; Dick Whittington’s Cat – Jacob Bailey; Alice Fitzwarren – Imogen Bailey; and Fairy BowBells – Julia Worsley. Tickets from the venue.