Easter bunny hops in for egg hunt with children at Yapton housing development

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ sales advisors carefully placed eggs around the show home, after which the children were invited to find in the interactive activity
The children were tasked with collecting as many eggs as they could find during the morning.
Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “At Ryebank Gate, we are not simply building homes but developing a community, so it was lovely to welcome back Potter’s House Pre School whom we have worked closely with over the past year.
"Our Easter egg hunt was a great opportunity for the children to work together to find all the Easter surprises in the garden, and we hope they enjoyed the morning.”
Sally-Ann, Manager at Potters House Pre School, comments: “An Easter Egg hunt was a great way to round off this term for the children, and it was lovely to see them get stuck in to collecting as many small treats as possible. All the children enjoyed meeting the team and, hopefully, the event will be a fond memory.”