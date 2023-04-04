Edit Account-Sign Out
Easter bunny hops in for egg hunt with children at Yapton housing development

To celebrate this year’s Easter weekend, local Yapton housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes invited children from neighbouring Potters House Pre-School to its Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane for an interactive Easter egg hunt on Tuesday March 28.

By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Potters House Pre-School at Ryebank Gate in YaptonPotters House Pre-School at Ryebank Gate in Yapton
Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ sales advisors carefully placed eggs around the show home, after which the children were invited to find in the interactive activity

The children were tasked with collecting as many eggs as they could find during the morning.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “At Ryebank Gate, we are not simply building homes but developing a community, so it was lovely to welcome back Potter’s House Pre School whom we have worked closely with over the past year.

"Our Easter egg hunt was a great opportunity for the children to work together to find all the Easter surprises in the garden, and we hope they enjoyed the morning.”

Sally-Ann, Manager at Potters House Pre School, comments: “An Easter Egg hunt was a great way to round off this term for the children, and it was lovely to see them get stuck in to collecting as many small treats as possible. All the children enjoyed meeting the team and, hopefully, the event will be a fond memory.”

