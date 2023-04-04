Easter bunny hops in for egg hunt with children at Yapton housing development

To celebrate this year’s Easter weekend, local Yapton housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes invited children from neighbouring Potters House Pre-School to its Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane for an interactive Easter egg hunt on Tuesday March 28.

Potters House Pre-School at Ryebank Gate in Yapton

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ sales advisors carefully placed eggs around the show home, after which the children were invited to find in the interactive activity

The children were tasked with collecting as many eggs as they could find during the morning.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “At Ryebank Gate, we are not simply building homes but developing a community, so it was lovely to welcome back Potter’s House Pre School whom we have worked closely with over the past year.

"Our Easter egg hunt was a great opportunity for the children to work together to find all the Easter surprises in the garden, and we hope they enjoyed the morning.”