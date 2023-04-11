Easter fun at Littlehampton's Mewsbrook Park

All children counting the correct number of bunnies were awarded an Easter Egg by the Easter Bunny in Chief.
It all turned out to be a highly successful fun day out for all.
Lovely weather played a big part in ensuring the day’s success, but none of it would have happened without the driving force of Melanie Harris and the Friends of Mewsbrook Park with great support from Littlehampton Lions and the community champion at Morrisons supermarket.
This is the first time the Friends of the park have organised an event like this and they hope it will be possible to plan more occasions like this in the future.
If anyone would like to become a member and support the Park (£5 per annum per family ) or get involved themselves they can contact the Friends via email [email protected]
Updates on the groups activities and future Fun days can be seen via our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mewsbrookpark or website mewsbrookpark.org.uk/