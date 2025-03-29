Easter fun with the National Trust across its Sussex properties and gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This spring you’ll find Easter adventures in spring gardens, blossom orchards and picturesque parkland with the National Trust in Sussex.

Spokeswoman Hannah Elliott said: “Explore outdoor activities, interactive games and crafts at Nymans, Standen, Sheffield Park and Garden, Bateman’s and Bodiam Castle.

“Every family Easter trail is different, inspired by the nature, beauty and history at each place. Each trail comes with a pair of bunny ears, a map to find ten activity stations and an activity card to take home.

“Spring’s the time that the annual Springfest trail returns to Nymans: an Easter trail with all the fun of a festival. Find your festival name, tell a joke at comedy corner or try some mindful yoga poses. Standen’s Easter themed activities include skittles and cornholes. At Sheffield Park and Garden follow the clues to find duck-inspired games. Test your aim on the duck hoopla, shake your tail feathers on the balance beams and more.

“All trails take place in the school holidays and over the bank holiday weekend (April 18-21) but dates vary, so please check property websites. Free entry to members or normal admission cost, plus £3.50 per trail. This includes a chocolate egg or a vegan Free-From chocolate egg, both made using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.”

Trails include:

Nymans, Handcross , March 29 to April 21, 10am to 4.30pm. “Spring’s the time that the annual Springfest trail returns to Nymans: an Easter trail with all the fun of a festival. Find your festival name, tell a joke at comedy corner or try some mindful yoga poses. Nymans is a grade II listed garden set around a romantic house and ruin, with views reaching out across the Weald. The dreamy Wall Garden is packed with blossom and flowering bulbs in spring.”

Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield, April 5-27, 10am to 5pm: “Follow the clues to find duck-inspired games. Test your aim on the duck hoopla, shake your tail feathers on the balance beams, and more. Plus visit Sheffield Park and Garden for a family adventure in nature. There are always plenty of new things to discover, fun ways to get active in the great outdoors, and quiet corners of the garden to enjoy together, whatever the weather.”

Standen, near East Grinstead, April 5 to 27: 10am-5pm. “It’s time to hop into Standen and enjoy fun for all the family on a trail around the garden. Try your hand at Easter themed activities from skittles to cornholes. Can you spot the hares too? These are inspired by Philip Webb's sketches, the architect who designed the house at Standen.”

Bodiam Castle, near Robertsbridge, April 5 to 21, 10am to 4pm. “It's all hands-on duck this Easter with this quacking family-friendly trail at Bodiam Castle inspired by the cheeky castle ducks. Dive into fun-filled games including hook-a-duck, egg and spoon, and much more.

Bateman’s, Burwash, April 5 to 21, 10am to 4.30pm. “Discover an animal and nature-inspired Easter adventure trail at Bateman’s, including plenty of fun, games, and activities to keep the whole family entertained. Plus Rudyard Kipling encouraged his children to explore the natural world around Bateman's so there’s plenty to see and do for children. With its enchanting garden and natural play area, it’s the perfect place for curious minds. You will find a natural play area with swings, a see-saw and climbing frames.”

Butterflies at Petworth House, April 5 to 21. “At Petworth’s big Spring Festival there are fun games and activities for young families to discover on our free Ben Plants a Butterfly Garden trail in the buggy-friendly Pleasure Garden. The Spring Festival at Petworth House (April 5-27), celebrates the arrival of a new season with spectacular bulb displays, talks, workshops, family activities and more. Normal admission.”