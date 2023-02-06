Eco competition success for St Marks School, Hadlow Down

On February 2 S Mark’s School in Hadlow Down was visited by the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King, to present them with a prize for winning an inter-school environmental competition.

Eco Team St Marks School with the High Sheriff

She visited the school after meeting the team from St Mark's at The Mini Roar2022 where she was a judge, and St Mark's were the winning school.

The team competed against eight other schools and presented their eco invention EcoBins. The judges loved the team’s idea, which saw bins have litter pickers attached and generate rewards for litter picking.The event was run and organised by Uckfield and District Lions. It was St Marks first time at the event. The school received an engraved plaque.

