Eco competition success for St Marks School, Hadlow Down

She visited the school after meeting the team from St Mark's at The Mini Roar2022 where she was a judge, and St Mark's were the winning school.
The team competed against eight other schools and presented their eco invention EcoBins. The judges loved the team’s idea, which saw bins have litter pickers attached and generate rewards for litter picking.The event was run and organised by Uckfield and District Lions. It was St Marks first time at the event. The school received an engraved plaque.
A spokesperson for St Mark’s said; “It's been a great year for St Mark's last year also saw them as overall winners of the Uckfield swimming gala, winning silver gold and bronze certificates. Years 3/4 came third in the Uckfield Netball tournament. Finally KS1 welcomed Uckfield college and were taught Boccia. This small village school has had great success.”