Eco projects in Chichester receive £15k funding boost thanks to housing association

Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group which owns and manages more than 1,500 homes across Chichester, has awarded £15,000 in funding to two environmental projects being delivered locally.

The first organisation to receive funding is Chichester Forest Schools CIC which offers forest school programmes to local schools, home educators and families. This approach provides opportunities to experience nature and the countryside, enjoy woodland activities, learn new skills and boost self-esteem and wellbeing.

Thanks to the funding received, the organisation plans to expand its programme, launching sessions tailored to the needs of local women who have experienced trauma, abuse and domestic violence.

Working in partnership with My Sister’s House, a local charity providing support for women in difficulty or crisis, women attending the sessions will enjoy activities that promote nature connection and wellbeing and reduce isolation in addition to learning new skills. The sessions will be led by specialist forest school leaders with counselling and adult mental health first aid qualifications, and similar sessions will be run for teenagers and young adults living locally.

Young people enjoying nature through the Chichester Forest Schools programme.

The team at Chichester Forest Schools CIC has also been working with the Chichester Boys Club to provide opportunities for children taking part in a Community Ambassador Programme funded by Clarion Futures to connect with nature and enjoy forest school activities during the school holidays.

The second organisation supported through the grants programme is the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) which aims to make space for everyone in the community, creating inspiration-fuelled facilities that bring people together.

CCDT plans to run workshops for those living within Graylingwell Park and Keepers Green, delivered at its community garden at Keepers Green and The Shed, a new community space on Graylingwell Drive. The sessions will encourage outdoor education and natural play in a way that is accessible to adults, enabling them to relax and gain some respite from ever-increasing anxiety and stress, financial concerns, isolation and personal challenges.

Providing a time to break away from technology and domestic pressures, the sessions will use planting, outdoor crafts and cookery to enable participants to connect with each other and the outside world, as well as offering support for mental and physical wellbeing.

Across the country, 23 organisations based in Clarion communities have received funding through the ‘Community Green Grants Programme’. This new initiative offered grants of up to £7,500 to organisations delivering projects relating to a host of environmental issues, including improving access to green spaces, enhancing biodiversity and nature and engaging with local people to boost wellbeing and community cohesion.

This aligns with Clarion’s sustainability strategy, launched last year, which includes focus areas relating to wellbeing and placemaking and improving biodiversity and nature.

Sarah Nute, Youth Programmes Manager at the Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT), said: “Residents of Chichester and the surrounding area are in crucial need of support for their mental and physical wellbeing, and the therapy that nature and their involvement with it can bring.

“That’s why we’re launching this new project and we’re delighted to have the support of Clarion Futures to help us reach as many local people as possible, welcoming them to our community garden at Keepers Green and offering all sorts of ways to get involved.”

Matt Parsonage, Head of Communities at Clarion Futures, said: “Through our grants programme, we support all sorts of community projects each year, working with partners to provide opportunities to learn new skills and meet new people.

“Our Community Green Grants Programme was developed to help improve access to green spaces, increase biodiversity and boost our residents’ wellbeing, and we’re delighted to be working with these two fantastic organisations to bring this to life in Chichester.”