Edendale Lodge Care Home in Crowhurst receives a beacon of hope in uplifting service

In a remarkable event that had the local care community buzzing, Edendale Lodge Care Home recently experienced a day like no other. The charismatic Father Roberts, a beloved figure from St. George's Church in Crowhurst, graced the care home with his presence.

The day was anything but ordinary, as Father Roberts delivered an uplifting home service which sparked joy among the residents and staff, turning the day into an extraordinary one.

Making his debut appearance at the Crowhurst care home during Care Home Open Week earlier this month, it seemed fitting to welcome Father Roberts marking his visit with blessings, prayers, and uplifting spiritual reflections.

Zoe Kendall, Manager of Edendale Lodge, reflected on the importance of the visit, saying: "The invaluable bond between Father Roberts, Edendale Lodge, and its residents serves as a vivid reminder of faith, community, and love. It highlights how small acts of service can have a profound impact, enriching lives and providing comfort to those in need.”

Sylvia and Ira, two long-standing residents, were seen with faces beaming with joy, reflecting the i