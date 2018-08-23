Bede’s best ever GCSE results

Congratulations to Upper Fifth pupils at Bede’s in Upper Dicker who have earned the school’s best-ever GCSE results, with 93% of grades at A*-C and over 20% of grades at A*.

It was yet another successful year for Bede’s Art School, with 96% of grades at A*-A in Art and Design, 100% of grades at A*-A in Ceramics, and 94% of grades at A*-A in Photography.

Happy faces at Bede's

100% of pupils at the Legat School of Dance also earned A*-A grades.

In the core subjects, the cohort earned over 40% A*-A in English Language and the Sciences, with over 53% of pupils also earning A*-B grades in Maths. Elsewhere, 60% of Bede’s pupils earned A*-A grades in English Literature, Drama, History and Latin, with 40% of all grades at A*-A overall across over 30 subject disciplines.

In total, 20 pupils earned over 7 A and A* grades, with successful individuals including Timothy Scott-Rutt and Kristen Chan who both earned 10A*s and 1 A. Kaylan Coetser and Francesca Plaskett who both earned 10 A*s, Daisy Bean who earned 9A*s and 2 As, Freddie Tuson who earned 9A*s and 1 A, and Tom Collins who earned 8A*s and 2As.

Twins James and Toby Crummack from Eastbourne notched up an impressive 18A – A*s between them.

Bede’s Academic Deputy Head John Tuson said of the results: “Once again, it is fantastic to see so many Bedians doing so well, particularly considering how many children in this year group lead extremely busy lives outside of the classroom.”

“Top achievers Max Mason and Charlotte Webb from Eastbourne, Lotte Simmons from Tunbridge Wells, Izzy Sayer from Crowborough and Freddie Tuson from Upper Dicker were involved in this year’s sell-out production of Oliver! at the Devonshire Park Theatre, and many more of our pupils who are county, regional and national representatives in a diverse array of sporting disciplines performed exceptionally well, notably ISFA footballer Tom Collins from Eastbourne and Cricketer and Hockey player Daisy Bean from Hailsham.

“Their achievements reinforce and maintain Bede’s long-held claim that success outside of traditional academic environments breeds success within it.”

Bede’s Headmaster Peter Goodyer said: “This year group is extraordinarily diverse, and I am overwhelmingly proud of each and every one of them. As a school wholeheartedly dedicated to not top-slicing its intake, we are keen to emphasise every success, but it is particularly gratifying to see increased numbers of pupils achieving the very highest grade, despite the volatile national educational landscape.”