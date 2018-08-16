Best ever A-level results at Uckfield College

Students achieved the best ever set of A-level results at Uckfield College.

Principal, Hugh Hennebry, said: “The new A-levels are harder than ever, so for the college to achieve the best ever results in the history of the school is a remarkable achievement.

Success for Uckfield College

“Well done to the students for all their efforts, thank you to our inspirational teachers and thank you to the parents for all their support.”

Deputy Principal, Sara Marshallsay, added: “These fantastic results reflect both the students’ own hard work and dedication, and also the high quality, specialist teaching and support that has been provided by the College.

“The recently updated A-level exams are certainly tough and we are absolutely delighted for our students that they have achieved these wonderful results, which will give them the very best foundation for the next exciting stage of their lives.”

Nearly a third (31%) of the grades achieved were A*-A, 63% were A*-B and 85.5% were A*-C.

Over the last few years, the percentage of A*-B grades has risen from 50% (2016) to 58% (2017) and now 63%. Similarly, the percentage of A*-C grades has risen from 77% (2016) to 80% (2017) and now 85.5%.

These significant increases reflect a substantial and sustained improvement in the Sixth Form.