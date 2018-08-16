Celebration over A-level success stories at Sussex Downs College in Eastbourne and Lewes

Students from Sussex Downs College in Lewes and Eastbourne were celebrating this morning (Thursday August 16) after collecting their A-level results.

One of the College’s success stories comes from the Lewes campus, with student Emily Hughes, 18, from Polegate, who received A* grades in English Language and Literature and A grades in History and French. An ecstatic Emily collected her results from the Lewes campus.

Sussex Downs College success

“I didn’t check my emails this morning for my A-level results, mostly out of fear!” says Emily.

“I didn’t want to look! So I came into college with my friend, Nadia. I was generally positive as I was predicted decent grades but I had set myself up for disappointment, so this feels incredible”.

Emily is now going to study French and History at the University of Warwick.

Thasnima Haque Kamali, 20, from Eastbourne, received an A* in Psychology and A grades in Sociology and her Extended Project Qualification. She is now going to the University of Exeter to study Arabic.

Keeping things in the family, Thasnima’s brother, Mahfujul Haque Kamali, 19, is also off to the University of Exeter to study Economics, having received an A* in ICT and A grades in Accounting and Business Studies.

Ella Sayer, 18, also from Eastbourne, obtained an A in Sociology and B grades in Philosophy and Psychology, and will follow her passion to study Criminal Psychology at the University of Sussex. Ella is the last Sayer to graduate from SDC with outstanding results, following in the path of her two brothers, Tom and Charlie. Charlie now runs a successful Sports Nutrition business and Tom has just received a First in his degree from Hertfordshire and will now become a pilot with the RAF.

Triple A grade student Lauren Taylor, 17, from Stonecross, is progressing to the University of Surrey to study Psychology, having achieved A grades in Psychology, Maths and Biology at Sussex Downs College. “I turn 18 next week,” says Lauren, “so it will definitely be a big occasion with double the reason to celebrate.”

The students’ achievements reflect another fantastic year of A-Level results for Sussex Downs College and Sussex Coast College Hastings, now part of the East Sussex College Group.

There was an incredible 100% pass rate in 40 courses, and the number of students receiving high A*-B grades has also risen reflecting how hard students have worked.

Rebecca Conroy, the new Principal of Sussex Downs College in Eastbourne, commented: “It’s been wonderful to see so many happy faces here this morning and celebrate some fantastic results with students and their families. We are pleased to have done so well and improved overall; this is a great step forward for the college.”

Fred Carter, new Principal of the Lewes campus, added: “I am delighted that so many students at Sussex Downs have achieved such positive results. The A-Level pass rate and high grade rate have improved at both our Lewes and Eastbourne campuses. The new A Level courses have provided a significant challenge and students and staff have worked hard to ensure success. It was particularly pleasing to see so many courses achieve a 100% pass rate and I wish all our students the very best as they progress on to university or employment.”

There is still time to apply for A-Level subjects starting this September.

Apply directly to the campus you’d like to study at, either online, by phone, or in person, or come along to Open Enrolment which starts on Thursday 23rd August.