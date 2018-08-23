‘Delight’ over Uckfield College GCSE results

Uckfield College has another strong set of results for GCSEs.

The results are:

9-4 including English and Maths 72%

9-5 including English and Maths 51%

% grade 9-4 (A*-C) = 79%

Attainment 8 score 52.6

Very strong progress for Pupil Premium students

87 grades at grade 9

5 students achieved grade 9 in both English and Maths

Hugh Hennebry, Principal, said: “We are delighted with another set of great GCSE results.

“Every single student has been on their own personal journey of learning and developing their character and these results are a positive reflection of how successful they have been. Along the way, each student has improved. Congratulations to them all. Thank you to our staff and parents for their tremendous support.

“The special teamwork between everyone is what makes our college community so special.”

Dan Wynne Willson, Deputy Principal, added: “I am very proud of the results the students have achieved and am glad the hours, days and months of hard work leading up to the exams have paid off. The GCSEs this year were harder than ever before and yet still we had a jump in the number of students achieving:

New grade 9-8 (A*) up from 7% to 11%

New grade 9-7 (A*- A) up from 22% to 26%

2 or more Sciences at grade A*-C up from 68% to 77%

A special mention has to be made to the 87 grade 9s achieved by students in a range of subjects, these are extremely difficult to achieve and are only given out to the very highest performing students nationally.

“Due to excellent results in a range of other GCSE subjects the school has also achieved its highest Attainment 8 score, meaning that students on the whole have achieved better grades than ever before.

The hard work by our students, superb effort by all of our staff in supporting the students and continued close working relationship with our parents has, I am delighted to say, has ensured our year 11s are set up brilliantly for the next step in their education.”