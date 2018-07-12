Micklefield Nursery School End of year marked with carnival celebrations

Micklefield Nursery School in Seaford have marked the end of the year with their annual Carnival of Celebration.

The 56 children who are leaving the nursery to start primary school in September starred in an evening of music and singing at Seaford Head School. Keisa Elliot, nursery manager, said: “The Carnival of Celebration is such a happy thing to do when it’s a sad time of year saying goodbye. The children absolutely love it, I’m sure they will want to do it all over again tomorrow.” Mother of two, Jill Hanby was watching her son Noah in the show. Ms Hanby said: “It was an epic evening full of colour, music and dance. It showed the dedication of staff and the bonds they have with our children.”