New Hailsham primary school and nursery given thumbs up

Proposals to build a new primary school and nursery in Hailsham have been approved by Wealden planners this week.

The application, to build the new school and playing field on a greenfield site to the east of Park Road, was approved by Wealden District Council’s planning committee south at a meeting on Thursday (October 11).

The finished site, to be known as Hailsham Primary School, is to run under a two-form entry system – meaning it will accept two new classes each academic year.

Before making a decision the committee heard from ward councillor David White (Wealden Independent – Hellingly), who argued in favour of the scheme.

Cllr White, who also spoke on behalf of Hellingly Parish Council, said: “I’m here to support this application, it is something which we have been promised since 2005.

“In 2005 it was going to be a single-form entry and it has been expanded to a two-form entry to take account of the accommodation which has been granted since.

“I suppose our reservation as a parish council is, I suppose, that we would have preferred it to be a three-form entry school because we think that the growing size of the town will require additional primary places.”

He White also raised concerns about who would be responsible for managing flooding at the site, asking the committee to ensure there were conditions putting protections in place.

Similar concerns had also been raised by East Sussex County Council as the local flood authority, which criticised a ‘lack of information’ in the application.

The overall scheme won support from committee members, with Bob Bowdler (Con. – Heathfield East) and Amanda O’Rawe (Con. – Hailsham East) putting forward a motion for approval. The scheme was approved unanimously by committee members.

Further details can be found by searching for planning reference WD/2018/1462/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.

