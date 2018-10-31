New partnership to help people get back into work

A new partnership, that will help people get back into work, has been launched by East Sussex College and East Sussex County Council.

Partners successfully bid for funding from the College’s Adult Education Budget to deliver programmes that will address skills gaps identified by the college and county council and included in tenders that were released in September.

The partnership includes the support of other local organisations in Hastings, Eastbourne, Lewes, and Brighton and Hove, and provides useful and relevant training opportunities for people who are out of work, on low incomes, are single parents, have disabilities, physical health or mental health issues.

Partner organisations include Creative Process Digital Ltd, Education Futures Trust, Albion in the Community, Crossland and Dudson, and East Sussex County Council libraries, who are working alongside the college and the council to deliver courses in a range of areas including sport and fitness, catering, health and social care, and IT.

Dan Shelley, executive director strategic partnerships and engagement at East Sussex College, said: “This new partnership is a great way to reach local people who want to get back into work.

“We’re teaming up with a range of organisations who, using their expertise, will be able to offer a range of new training opportunities to help people learn new skills or brush up on their existing skills.

“This new partnership will help us to engage with the local community and demonstrate our commitment to meeting the employment, skills, and economic priorities that are outlined in the Skills East Sussex, and wider South East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Skills plans.”

Cllr Rupert Simmons, East Sussex County Council lead member for economy, said: “For our economy to continue to grow and flourish, it’s vital we have a workforce which has the required skills and training businesses need.

“We are delighted to be working with East Sussex College Group to ensure a wide range of courses are available which will make a real difference to people’s lives – both those looking for work and those already in employment who are keen to progress their careers.”

Sian Crossland, director at Crossland and Dudson, said: “This is an exciting time for us to be involved in this partnership.

“We help people to get useful qualifications such as maths and English Functional Skills as well as qualifications that lead directly into work.

“These include SIA security badges and five year CSCS cards.

“Recently, we’ve been able to forge relationships with several major building projects in the local area, which means we will be able to help place people directly into work.”

Carole Dixon, chief executive of Education Futures Trust, said: “Education Futures Trust is delighted to work in partnership to deliver the Adult Community Learning programme.

“We are excited to be offering a wide range of practical, hands-on experiences that develop new skills, open up new hobbies, enhance employability, and support mental and physical health.

“These will include classroom based delivery such as IT, a range of practical courses such as furniture making, and outdoor learning that will include conservation and forest school.”

The organisations involved in the partnership are:

Creative Process Digital Ltd and Numerica – working together to provide employer focused training in the digital world that leads to progression within their role. Suitable for those who are already in employment and want to up-skill, or are pushing for a promotion

People Plus and All Dimension – working together to provide short courses linked to finding employment in a health and social care setting

People Plus and Go Train – working together to provide pre-employment courses designed for people who have been out of work for a period of time

Education Futures Trust - providing family and interrogational learning opportunities within the wards of Hastings and Rother

Albion in the Community – working to provide health and wellbeing courses for adults with mental health issues, engaging with people through sport and fitness

Crossland and Dudson and ESCC libraries – working together to provide community learning focused activities such as basic IT, in a relaxed and friendly environment

If you are interested in joining a course, or would like to find out more, call 01424 458317.