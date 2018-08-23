Pride as Seahaven Academy celebrates GCSE results

Students and staff at Seahaven Academy are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today.

A total of 53% of students achieved five or more 9-4/A*-C grades including English and Maths, under this year’s new GCSE grading structure.

SUS-180823-144124001

This is an increase from 2017 and continues the trend of improved results for Year 11 students.

Students across the ability range excelled in a wide range of subjects.

Notable successes at the highest grades include:

· Kristian Floate with 4 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x A*, 1 x A and 1 x B;

· Amber Harris with 2 x grade 9, 1 x grade 7, 2 x grade 6 and 4 x grade 5;

· Will Clark with 5 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7 and 1 x A*.

Sarah Pringle, Head Teacher of Seahaven Academy, said: “We are so proud of our students and their achievements at every level.

“Our ‘Class of 2018’ worked incredibly hard alongside the staff at Seahaven Academy to achieve both individual and year group success.

“There will no doubt be a lot of very proud parents and carers following these results who have supported the students throughout their time at our school.

“We are immensely proud of our students and their determination to do their absolute best.

“We wish them all the very best for the future.”

See our East Sussex round-up of the GCSE schools’ results.