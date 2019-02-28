Pupils shine at Rock Challenge Crawley 2019

Pupils from across east and west Sussex have been continuing to shine as the week-long Rock Challenge continues.

Schools from both counties have been taking part in the performing arts competition for schools and colleges at The Hawth in Crawley with more winners crowned on Wednesday night (February 27) when four more secondary schools and three primary and junior schools competed.

Orchards Junior School perform at the Global Rock Challenge. By Nick Scott Photography SUS-190228-102224001

Orchards Junior School in Worthing was declared the winner of the junior competition with its performance ‘Second Star to the Right...’, while The Eastbourne Academy won the senior competition with ‘The Dark Curse of the Children’. Second place in the senior competition went to Cavendish School in Eastbourne which performed ‘Invisible Children’.

Rock Challenge stage manager Duncan Hendry said: “The performances tonight were unbelievable! All the performances were spectacular with some fantastic concepts.”

Full results for Wednesday, February 27 2019

1st Place - The Eastbourne Academy

Cavendish School perform at the Global Rock Challenge. By Nick Scott Photography SUS-190228-102234001

2nd Place - Cavendish School

J Rock 1st Place - Orchards Junior School

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Choreography - Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Harris Academy Bermondsey, The Eastbourne Academy

West Sussex County Council Award of Excellence for Performance Skill - Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Stage Use - Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award of Excellence for Concept - Maidenbower Junior School in Crawley, Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School, Queen Elizabeth’s II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham, Cavendish School in Eastbourne, The Eastbourne Academy

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Drama - Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School, Cavendish School in Eastbourne, The Eastbourne Academy

Sussex Police Award of Excellence for Soundtrack - Maidenbower Junior School in Crawley, Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School, Harris Academy Bermondsey, Cavendish School in Eastbourne, The Eastbourne Academy

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function - Orchards Junior School in Worthing, The Eastbourne Academy

Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Costuming Character - Orchards Junior School in Worthing

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement - Queen Elizabeth’s II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Entertainment - Maidenbower Junior School in Crawley, Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School, Queen Elizabeth’s II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham, Harris Academy Bermondsey, Cavendish School in Eastbourne, The Eastbourne Academy

Securigroup Award of Excellence for Lighting - Orchards Junior School in Worthing, The Eastbourne Academy, Cavendish School in Eastbourne

Rock Clothing Award of Excellence for Stage Crew - Maidenbower Junior School in Crawley, Orchards Junior School in Worthing, Rustington Community Primary School, The Eastbourne Academy, Queen Elizabeth’s II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham

West Sussex County Council Think Family Award for Spirit of Rock Challenge - Rustington Community Primary School

West Sussex County Council Award for Performers’ Choice - Orchards Junior School in Worthing

Be Your Best Foundation Award for Student Leadership - Cavendish School in Eastbourne

