Schoolchildren around Sussex floss in aid of fairer school funding

Local schoolchildren, their parents, grandparents and teachers are taking part in #Floss4Funding today (Friday, October 19) as part of a national day of action for fair school funding.

Schools, nurseries, sports, dance and activity clubs are amongst those joining in the nationwide mass floss as part of the ongoing campaign to urge the Government to acknowledge and reverse the cuts to funding that are having a devastating effect on schools across the country.

Anyone can take part by filming their floss and posting to social media.

Watch the YouTube video to see members of Worthing’s You Crew are showing how it’s done and encouraging others to do the floss.

The day of action is a joint event organised by Fair Funding for All Schools and the parent-led Save Our Schools groups.

It follows an unprecedented march on Downing Street by more than 2,000 headteachers in September and a successful parliamentary event held last week where schoolchildren gave real-life accounts of the impact of the cuts to more than 40 MPs.

