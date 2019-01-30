See pupils at Uckfield school run their own businesses during Enterprise Day – and raise money for the RNLI and League of Friends

Children at an St Philip’s Catholic Primary School in Uckfield proved themselves to be budding entrepreneurs during their annual Enterprise Day.

Each class was given a budget of £50 and had to choose a product to make and sell. The children then nominated a charity to receive their profits. Head teacher Joanna Sanchez said: “It’s a great chance for the children to learn some basic lessons about running a business. They needed to advertise and price their products, as well as make and sell them. It always gets very competitive as everyone wants to make the most money for their chosen charity. This year children made a range of products from pom poms to popcorn. Money was raised for the RNLI and the Uckfield League of Friends.”

