World Book Day 2019: Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden children dress up as their favourite literary characters

Children across Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden dressed up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day last week.

Take a look through some of these brilliant pictures of little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers – and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle areas.

Amelia, from Tollgate School in Eastbourne, as Mary Poppins Buy a Photo

Ava and Cameron Bettison, aged 4 and 8, from Langney Primary Academy in Eastbourne, as Goldilocks and Harry Potter Buy a Photo

Louie O'Neill, 6, from Parkland Infant School in Eastbourne, as The Gruffalo Buy a Photo

Marlie Kilshaw, 6, from Motcombe Community Infant School in Eastbourne, as The Velveteen Rabbit Buy a Photo

View more