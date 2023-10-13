BREAKING
Egyptologist comes to Horsham to talk about Sites, Sights, Puzzles and Problems

Egyptologist, Dylan Bickerstaffe, will be visiting Horsham later this month to talk to Sussex Egyptology Society in a talk titled Sites, Sights, Puzzles and Problems from Ancient Egypt
By Tammie Cook-DuncanContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST
On Saturday 28th October, Dylan Bickerstaffe will be coming to talk to Sussex Egyptology Society about the Sites, Sights, Puzzles and Problems from Ancient Egypt. This talk will look at some of the lesser explored areas and eras of ancient Egypt as well as newer finds that doesn't quite fit with what we thought we knew!

Dylan Bickerstaffe has written several books on ancient Egypt, including the popular An Ancient Egyptian Casebook. He lectures extensively on ancient history, including his last lecture in Horsham when he talked to Sussex Egyptology Society in March 2022. He also leads tours in Egypt, Crete and Italy and regularly contributes to TV shows on ancient history. It is a pleasure to welcome him back to Horsham!

No need to book – simply turn up and pay on the door. 2 - 4:30pm on Saturday 28th October at the Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. Cost £5 (refundable against membership fee if you join the Society). For more information please see: http://www.egyptology-uk.com