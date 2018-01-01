Eight hundred East Sussex homes hit by New Year’s Eve power cut

Up to 800 homes were hit by a power cut on New Year’s Eve after a transformer caught ablaze.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters were called to a telegraph pole alight in Fletching Common Road at 11.18pm.

A spokesperson said crews used firefighting foam and UK Power Networks engineers attended and isolated the external transformer, cutting the power supply, then firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Between 400-800 homes across Lewes and Newhaven were said to have been affected by the black out, some until 7am this morning (Monday).

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers worked hard to fix the power cut and your power should now be back on.

“We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you. If you are still experiencing problems try resetting your trip switches or contact us and we will be able to help.”

Call 0800­ 31­ 63 105 or 105.