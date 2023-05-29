Edit Account-Sign Out
Elderly man pronounced dead by Sussex Police after being rescued from the water in Worthing

A man in his seventies was pronounced dead yesterday (May 28) after suffering a medical incident in the water near Worthing beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th May 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:07 BST

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at around 5.40pm on Sunday, while air ambulance crews arrived at 6pm.

The man was handed over to South East Coast Ambulance service for care, but died soon afterwards.

"Police supported HM Coastguard and the ambulance service at an incident on Worthing beach at around 5.40pm on Sunday,” the spokesperson said.

Photo: Eddie MitchellPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
"A man in his 70s was treated by the ambulance service after suffering a medical incident in the water.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

Another spokesperson, for the Coastguard, added: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team responded to a report of a male being pulled from the water at Worthing beach yesterday afternoon.

“The alarm was raised at about 5.40pm, with Sussex Police also alerted.

Photo: Eddie MitchellPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
“One person was handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service. An air ambulance also attended.”

